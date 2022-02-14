Included in the department’s Jan. 30 to Feb. 6 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 31 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree driving under the influence, bypassing ignition interlock system, violating driving restrictions and giving a false name to an officer near the intersection of 42nd and York avenues north.
- Theft on the 3000 block of Grimes Avenue North, the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North, the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North, the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard and the 3900 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, second-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lake Road.
Feb. 1 - Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after suspension near the intersection of 36th and Quail avenues north.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Zenith Avenue North and the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, third-degree driving under the influence and obstruction of the legal process near the intersection of 34th and France avenues north.
Feb. 3 - Identity theft on the 4100 block of Shoreline Drive.
Feb. 4 - Second-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, obstruction of the legal process, driving after revocation, careless driving and traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of 42nd and Welcome avenues north.
Feb. 5 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of 40 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and obstruction of the legal process near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and 29th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and underage drinking and driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
Feb. 6 - Third-degree damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction of the legal process and fleeing a police officer on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft on the 4500 block of France Avenue North.
