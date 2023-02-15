Included in the department’s Jan 30 to Feb. 5 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 31 - Fugitive from justice from other state located near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and 42nd Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary and vehicle theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 1 - Theft-by-swindle on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Warrant arrest on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of ammunition of a firearm with a previous felony conviction and obstruction of the legal process near the intersection of Lowry and Chowen avenues north.
- Disorderly conduct (brawling or fighting) on the 4000 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3700 block of Bottineau Boulevard
Feb. 2 - Two instances of theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Disorderly conduct (offensive, abusive, boisterous, noisy or obscene) on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Feb. 3 - Traffic hit-and-run with injury near the intersection of 42nd and Quail avenues north.
- Theft by swindle on the 5200 block of Scott Court.
Feb. 5 - Possession of marijuana in a vehicle and fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue North.
