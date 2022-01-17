Included in the department’s Jan. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 3 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, reckless driving, and underage drinking and driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Jan. 4 - Theft on the 3300 block of Grimes Avenue North.
Jan. 5 - Violation of open bottle law on the 4100 block of Quail Avenue North.
Jan. 6 - Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 9 - Third-degree burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and lurking on the 4200 block of York Avenue North.
