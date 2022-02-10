Included in the department’s Jan. 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 24 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard.
- Interference with a 911 call on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Possession of 1.4 grams marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway.
Jan. 26 - Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol in public, transporting a loaded firearm, interference with a police officer, fleeing a police officer, failure to provide registration, improper change of course, failure to stop and violation of seat belt law near the intersection of West Broadway and Logan Avenue North.
Jan. 27 - Second-degree burglary on the 3900 block of Regent Avenue North.
Jan. 28 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and carrying a pistol without a permit on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
Jan. 29 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving on the 3800 block of County Road 81.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, careless driving, failure to obey traffic control device and speeding near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Highway 100.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4100 block of Scott Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property near the intersection of West Broadway and 37th Avenue North.
- Driving with more than one valid license near the intersection of West Broadway and Abbott Avenue North.
Jan. 30 - Third-degree driving under the influence, obstruction of the legal process, careless driving, speeding, and possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
