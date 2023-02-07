Included in the department’s Jan. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 23 - Vehicle theft on the 2900 block of Ewing Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drugs in a vehicle, illegal window tint, receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol in a public place with an existing conviction near the intersection of 41st and Hubbard avenues north.
Jan. 24 - First-degree damage to property on the 4100 block of Shoreline Drive.
- Warrant arrest on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 26 - Disorderly conduct on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
- Careless driving and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Lilac Drive north.
Jan. 27 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of the legal process and fourth-degree intentional damage to property near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 10 and Northwest Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana in a vehicle, speeding, illegal window tint, receiving stolen property, and carrying a pistol in a public place with an existing conviction near the intersection of 42nd and Welcomes avenues north.
Jan. 28 - Careless driving, fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree burglary and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.