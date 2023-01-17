Included in the department’s Jan. 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 4 - First-degree damage to property, threats of violence and warrant arrest on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 4300 Beard Avenue North.
Jan. 5 - Disorderly conduct on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
Jan. 6 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4600 block of 41st Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of 40th and Unity avenues north.
Jan. 7 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation, receiving stolen property and carrying a pistol in a public place without a permit near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
- Third-degree possession of drugs (50 or more dosages of a narcotic mixture) on the 3400 block of Indiana Avenue North.
Jan. 8 - Fifth-degree sale of marijuana mixture and unlawful possession of a prescription drug on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
- False name given to an officer and disorderly conduct on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard,’
- Animal at large and harboring an animal without license or rabies vaccination on the 3200 block of France Avenue North.
