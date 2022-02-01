Included in the department’s Jan. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 17 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3600 block of Beard Avenue North.

Jan. 18 - Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property and first-degree possession of 50 grams or more cocaine/methamphetamine on the 3600 block of County Road 81.

-Jan. 20 - Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of 38th and Hubbard avenues north.

Jan. 21 - Third-degree driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control ad careless driving near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.

- Third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving, failure to stop in a traffic crash and assistance to another agency on the 3300 block of Ewing Avenue North.

Jan. 22 - Second-degree driving under the influence (failure to submit to a chemical test), driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of West Broadway and 42nd Avenue North.

- Third-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

