Included in the department’s Jan. 17 to 23 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 17 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3600 block of Beard Avenue North.
Jan. 18 - Vehicle theft on the 5600 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property and first-degree possession of 50 grams or more cocaine/methamphetamine on the 3600 block of County Road 81.
-Jan. 20 - Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of 38th and Hubbard avenues north.
Jan. 21 - Third-degree driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control ad careless driving near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
- Third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving, failure to stop in a traffic crash and assistance to another agency on the 3300 block of Ewing Avenue North.
Jan. 22 - Second-degree driving under the influence (failure to submit to a chemical test), driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of West Broadway and 42nd Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
