Included in the department’s May 28 to June 3 were these incidents:

May 28 - Theft of motor vehicle along the 4100 block of Xenia Avenue North.

May 29 - Theft along the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

- Assault with weapon near 42nd Avenue North and Highway 100.

May 31 - Fleeing an officer in motor vehicle near Highway 100 and France Avenue North

- Recovered motor vehicle along the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

June 2 - Fleeing in motor vehicle near West Broadway and 26th Avenue North.

Included in the department’s May 28 to June 3 were these arrests:

May 28 - A 22-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, obstruction of the legal process and failing to stop for a stop sign near 41st and Hubbard avenues north.

May 30 - A 43-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for third-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, drug possession and on a warrant along the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.

May 31- A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving while impaired near Osseo Road and Victory Memorial Parkway.

June 1 - A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for weapons possession, possession of stolen property and fleeing police in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 42nd and York avenues north.

- A 30-year-old St. Paul man was arrested near Lake Drive and Abbott Avenue North for driving after revocation, possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle, giving a false name to an officer and violating a no-contact order.

June 2 - A 19-year-old Golden Valley man was arrested for driving while impaired and reckless driving near the intersection of Noble and 36th avenues north.

- A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of stolen property near West Broadway and 29th Avenue North.

- An 18-year-old Shakopee man was arrested for fleeing an officer on foot and in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and careless driving near County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

