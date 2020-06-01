Included in the department’s May 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
May 21- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
-Mental health call on the 4200 block of West Broadway.
Included in the department’s May 21 to 27 reports were these arrests:
May 21- A 42-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for careless driving, second-degree driving under the influence (two or more aggravating factors), driving after revocation, and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
- A 40-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of heroin on the 5900 block of 42nd Avenue North.
-A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for driving after suspension, speeding, third-degree driving under the influence, and violating a traffic regulation near the intersection of Grimes and 36th avenues north.
May 22- A 47-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for careless driving, fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, driving after suspension, reckless driving, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possessing drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe or needle, and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and County Road 81.
- A 22-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for possessing an unknown drug, driving after suspension, and having an uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.