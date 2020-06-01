Included in the department’s May 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:

May 21- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

-Mental health call on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

Included in the department’s May 21 to 27 reports were these arrests:

May 21- A 42-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for careless driving, second-degree driving under the influence (two or more aggravating factors), driving after revocation, and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

- A 40-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of heroin on the 5900 block of 42nd Avenue North.

-A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for driving after suspension, speeding, third-degree driving under the influence, and violating a traffic regulation near the intersection of Grimes and 36th avenues north.

May 22- A 47-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for careless driving, fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, driving after suspension, reckless driving, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possessing drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic syringe or needle, and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and County Road 81.

- A 22-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for possessing an unknown drug, driving after suspension, and having an uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.

