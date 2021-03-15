Included in the department’s March 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:

March 1 - Theft by swindle on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

March 2 - Theft on the 3300 block of France Avenue North.

- Third-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 3500 block of 43rd Avenue North.

March 3 - Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, driving after revocation, failure to illuminate license plate, operating a vehicle with expired registration, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, cracked or discolored windshield and possession a firearm with an altered serial number on the 2600 block of France Avenue North.

- Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of 42nd and Quail avenues north.

March 4 - First-degree sale of 17 grams or more of cocaine or methamphetamine within a 90-day period on the 700 block of Idaho Avenue East.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after cancellation on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

March 5 - Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Lakeland and 41st avenues north.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North.

March 6 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, careless, driving, speeding and possession of an open bottle near the intersection of 34th Avenue North and Victory Memorial Drive.

- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

March 7 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Victory Memorial Parkway and 39th Avenue North.

