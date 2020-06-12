Included in the department’s June 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:

June 4 - Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

June 5 - Motor vehicle theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Possessing/receiving stolen property on the 4300 block of West Broadway.

- Fifth-degree assault on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- A hit-and-run crash near the intersection of 42nd and Welcome avenues north.

June 7 - Death investigation on the 2700 block of France Avenue North.

June 8 - Single-dwelling fire on the 3700 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

June 10 - Possessing/receiving stolen property on the 4200 block of 45th Avenue North.

Included in the department’s June 4 to 10 reports were these arrests:

June 4 - A 51-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of Highway 100 and West Broadway.

June 6 - A 36-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on a warrant, driving after revocation, careless driving and second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 36th and Quail avenues north.

-A 66-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of cocaine and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 45th Avenue North and Memorial Parkway.

June 9 - A 21-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 42nd and Yates avenues north.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments