Included in the department’s June 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:

June 18- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the 3600 block of France Avenue North.

-Hit-and-run on the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue North.

June 22- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.

-Use of a fraudulent card on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Included in the department’s June 18 to 24 reports were these arrests:

June 18- A 61-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving after revocation, second-degree driving under the influence and a hit-and-run near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and County Road 81.

June 19- A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving without a valid license near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.

