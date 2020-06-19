Included in the department’s June 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:

June 12 - Second-degree possession of a hallucinogen on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Fourth-degree intentional criminal damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- ATV theft on the 3300 block of Drew Avenue North.

June 13 - Trespassing on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Assault near the intersection of Oakdale Avenue North and Victory Memorial Parkway.

- Fourth-degree intentional criminal damage to property on the 4400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of prescription drugs near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

- Second-degree burglary on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

June 14 - Fifth-degree assault on the 4300 block of Indiana Avenue North.

June 15 - Fourth-degree intentional criminal damage to property on the 4300 block of Twin Oak Lane.

June 16 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on County Road 81.

Included in the department’s June 11 to 17 reports were these arrests:

June 11 - A 54-year-old New Hope man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, failure to drive in a single lane, refusal to submit to a chemical test and speeding near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.

June 13 - A 19-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for carrying a weapon without a permit, violating an instructional permit and speeding on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

June 14 - A 34-year-old Robbinsdale woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and assault on the 3700 block of Regent Avenue North.

- A 51-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for fifth-degree public masturbation on the 3700 block of Lee Avenue North.

June 15 - A 56-year-old Andover man was arrested for refusing to submit to a chemical test, having an open bottle in the vehicle, second-degree driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.

June 16 - A 25-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of 38th Avenue North and Victory Memorial Drive.

