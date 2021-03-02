Included in the department’s Feb. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 15 - Card fraud on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Theft on the 4400 block of 40th Avenue North.
- Animal complaint and impound near the intersection of 54th and Toledo avenues north.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Feb. 16 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and trespassing on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Identity theft on the 3200 block of Franc Avenue North.
Feb. 17 - Kidnapping (intent to terrorize or commit great bodily harm) on the 4200 block of West Broadway.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.
Feb. 18 - Fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV controlled substance mixture and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of 29th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property, outstanding warrant arrest and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of 39th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Theft on the 3300 block of Meridian Drive.
Feb. 19 - Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after suspension near the intersection of 39th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property near the intersection of Abbott Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and improper vehicle light near the intersection of 41 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 3900 block of Noble Avenue North.
Feb. 21 - Fleeing a police officer and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and Colorado avenues north.
- Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
