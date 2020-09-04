Included in the department’s Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 27 - Burglary along the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
- First-degree burglary along the 4200 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Property damage along the 3900 block of Noble Avenue North.
Aug. 28 - Property damage along the 3400 block of France Avenue North.
Aug. 30 - Fleeing an officer in a vehicle from 42nd and Welcome avenues north.
- Burglary along the 4000 block of Vera Cruz Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 reports were these arrests:
Aug. 27 - A 19-year-old Eagan man was arrested for third-degree burglary and fleeing an officer, in a vehicle and on foot, along the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
Aug. 28 - A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for theft and fleeing an officer along the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- A 53-year-old Rockford woman was arrested for driving while impaired, open bottle and for a stop sign violation along the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- A 25-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for domestic assault along the 3300 block of Ewing Avenue North.
