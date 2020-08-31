Included in the department’s Aug. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 20 - Mail theft on the 4600 block of Ewing Avenue North.

- Robbery on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Aug. 23 - Third-degree burglary on the 4300 block of Grimes Avenue North.

Aug. 25 - Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Indianan Avenue North and Madalyn Place.

- False name given to a police officer near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.

Aug. 26 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

Included in the department’s Aug. 20 to 26 reports were these arrests:

Aug. 20 - A 34-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine, giving false information to an officer, driving after revocation and being a fugitive from justice in another state near the intersection of 46th and France avenues north.

- A 38-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Parkview Boulevard and Zenith Avenue North.

Aug. 22 - A 50-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of Lake Drive and Drew Avenue North.

Aug. 23 - A 37-year-old Golden Valley man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.

