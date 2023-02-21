Included in the department’s Feb. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 6 - Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Noble Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree assault on the 2600 block of Meridian Drive.
- Theft on the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Interference with a 911 call on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 7 - Possession of marijuana in a vehicle, false name given to an officer and warrant arrest near the intersection of 43rd Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 36th and June avenues north.
Feb. 8 - Second-degree burglary of a dwelling and card fraud on the 4400 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Threats of violence (cause or attempt to cause terror) on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Feb. 9 - Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of Regent and 33rd avenues north.
- Vehicle theft on the 3900 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4300 block of Beard Avenue North and the 3400 block of York Avenue North.
Feb. 10 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.
Feb. 11 - Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Hubbard and 38th avenues north.
Feb. 12 - Careless driving and third-degree driving under the influence (refusal to submit to a chemical test) near the intersection of 36th and Halifax avenues north.
