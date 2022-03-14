Included in the department’s Feb. 28 to March 6 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 28 - Driving without a valid license, failure to obey traffic control device and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4200 block of County Road 81.

- Threats of violence (reckless disregard for risk) on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.

- First-degree burglary and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3400 block of Grimes Avenue North.

March 1 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, underage drinking and driving, fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Quail and 36th avenues north.

- Disorderly conduct ad feeing a police officer by means others than a motor vehicle on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

- Possession of ammunition or a firearm and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property, tampering with a motor vehicle and theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Possession of a machine gun or short-barreled shotgun, possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction, reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, first-degree sale of 10 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine and a firearm, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 3800 block of Toledo Avenue North.

March 2 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, possession of hypodermic syringe or needles and traffic crash on the 3900 block of Zane Avenue North.

- Recovered stolen property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Recovered motor vehicle on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

March 3 - First-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation, violation of open bottle law, careless driving, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lakeland Avenue North and Lake Drive.

- First-degree damage to property on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.

- Receiving stolen property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

March 4 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, careless driving and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

March 5 - Second-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, careless driving and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and violation of driving restrictions on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

