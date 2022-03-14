Included in the department’s Feb. 28 to March 6 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 28 - Driving without a valid license, failure to obey traffic control device and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4200 block of County Road 81.
- Threats of violence (reckless disregard for risk) on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.
- First-degree burglary and fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3400 block of Grimes Avenue North.
March 1 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, underage drinking and driving, fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding and failure to drive in a single lane near the intersection of Quail and 36th avenues north.
- Disorderly conduct ad feeing a police officer by means others than a motor vehicle on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4200 block of West Broadway.
- Possession of ammunition or a firearm and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property, tampering with a motor vehicle and theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Possession of a machine gun or short-barreled shotgun, possession of a firearm with a previous felony conviction, reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, first-degree sale of 10 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine and a firearm, and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia on the 3800 block of Toledo Avenue North.
March 2 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, possession of hypodermic syringe or needles and traffic crash on the 3900 block of Zane Avenue North.
- Recovered stolen property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
March 3 - First-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation, violation of open bottle law, careless driving, and fleeing police in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lakeland Avenue North and Lake Drive.
- First-degree damage to property on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
March 4 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, careless driving and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
March 5 - Second-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, careless driving and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and violation of driving restrictions on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.