Included in the department’s Feb. 21 to 27 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 21 - Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and tampering with a motor vehicle near the intersection of West Broadway and 40th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree assault of a police officer and threats of violence near the intersection of West Broadway and Douglas Drive North.
Feb. 22 - Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
Feb. 23 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 24 - Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and 39th Avenue North and the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 25 - Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.
- Receiving stolen property and driving after revocation on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
- Harassment on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Feb. 26 - Third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving, and traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Lowry Avenue North.
Feb. 27 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.
