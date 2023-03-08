Included in the Robbinsdale police reports for Feb. 20 to 27 Were these incidents:
Feb. 20 - Fifth-degree assault on the 3600 block of 31st Avenue North
- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North
- Driving while impaired, operating vehicle under influence of alcohol, failure to stop for stop sign, and improper change of course or fail to signal lane change on the 4500 block of 41st Avenue North
Feb. 21 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, operating vehicle under influence of alcohol and speeding at the intersection of highway 100 and 36th Avenue North
- Check forgery at the 4100 block of Abbott Avenue North
- Obstruction of parking space on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard
- Failure to stop at stop sign, driving without insurance, displaying altered or fictitious Insurance identification card and driving after license revocation at the intersection of 41st Half Avenue North and West Broadway.
Feb. 22- First-degree damage to property on the 4000 block of West Broadway
Feb. 25 - Speeding, operating vehicle under influence of alcohol and fourth-degree driving while impaired at the 4700 block of County Road 81
Feb. 26 - Careless driving, operating vehicle under influence of alcohol and third-degree driving while impaired at the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway
- Careless driving, operating vehicle under influence of alcohol and second-degree driving while impaired, refusal to submit to chemical test and driving after license revocation at the intersection of West Broadway and 41st Avenue North
- Operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, refusal to submit to chemical test, breath or test refusal or failure, first degree driving while impaired within 10 years of three or more qualified prior impaired driving incidents at the intersection of 36th and Kyle avenues north
- Fourth-degree driving while impaired and operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol on the 4600 block of 36th Avenue North
