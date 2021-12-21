Included in the department’s Dec. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 6 - Third-degree burglary and theft on the 4000 block of Lake Drive.
Dec. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 3400 block of 43rd Avenue North.
Dec. 8 - Driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of 42nd and Zane avenues north.
Dec. 10 - Driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of Regent and 37th avenues north.
- Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after revocation on the 1800 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
Dec. 11 - Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation and failure to abide by license restrictions near the intersection of 27th and Xerxes avenues north.
Dec. 12 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft on the 4400 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.