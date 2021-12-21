Included in the department’s Dec. 6 to 12 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 6 - Third-degree burglary and theft on the 4000 block of Lake Drive.

Dec. 7 - Vehicle theft on the 3400 block of 43rd Avenue North.

Dec. 8 - Driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of 42nd and Zane avenues north.

Dec. 10 - Driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of Regent and 37th avenues north.

- Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after revocation on the 1800 block of Xerxes Avenue North.

Dec. 11 - Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation and failure to abide by license restrictions near the intersection of 27th and Xerxes avenues north.

Dec. 12 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Vehicle theft on the 4400 block of 42nd Avenue North and the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

