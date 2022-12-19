Included in the department’s Dec. 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 5 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Juvenile runaway on the 4100 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Juvenile runaway located on the 4200 block of Xenia Avenue North.
- Theft on the 2700 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property, third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and disorderly conduct on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Dec. 6 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and first-degree aggravated robbery on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 7 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 2400 block of Thomas Avenue North.
Dec. 8 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
Dec. 9 - Theft on the 3500 block of 30th Avenue North and the 3400 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Careless driving, and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.
Dec. 10 - Fifth-degree assault on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
Dec. 11 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, violation of open bottle law, illegal window tint and improper vehicle lighting near the intersection of Lake Drive and Drew Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 4400 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Threats of violence on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81.
