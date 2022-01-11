Included in the department’s Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 28 - Driving without a valid license, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to stop for a collision near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.

Dec. 31 - Threats of violence (reckless disregard for risk) and possession of ammunition or a firearm with an existing order for protection against the subject on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Jan. 1 - Mail theft on the 3600 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

Jan. 2 - Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding, failure to obey traffic control device and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and County Road 81.

