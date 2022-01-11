Included in the department’s Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 28 - Driving without a valid license, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to stop for a collision near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 31 - Threats of violence (reckless disregard for risk) and possession of ammunition or a firearm with an existing order for protection against the subject on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 1 - Mail theft on the 3600 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Jan. 2 - Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding, failure to obey traffic control device and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and County Road 81.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.