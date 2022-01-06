Included in the department’s Dec. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 20 - Theft on the 2600 block of Parkview Boulevard.
- Fourth-degree burglary and theft on the 4400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Dec. 22 - Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 23 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree burglary on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
Dec. 26 - Third-degree murder (perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing depraved mind) on the 3700 block of Lake Drive.
