Included in the department’s Dec. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 20 - Theft on the 2600 block of Parkview Boulevard.

- Fourth-degree burglary and theft on the 4400 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Dec. 22 - Vehicle theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Dec. 23 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Third-degree burglary on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.

Dec. 26 - Third-degree murder (perpetrating eminently dangerous act and evincing depraved mind) on the 3700 block of Lake Drive.

