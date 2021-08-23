Included in the department’s Aug. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 9 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving without a valid license near the intersection of 40th and Abbott avenues north.

- Receiving stolen property, violating driver’s license requirements and warrant arrest near the intersection of West Broadway and 26th Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, counterfeiting currency and warrant arrest on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Aug. 10 - Nuisance ordinance violation and possession of dangerous weapons on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- First-degree burglary and vehicle theft on the 2700 block of Abbott Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving near the intersection of Indiana Avenue North and Lake Drive.

Aug. 11 - First-degree burglary on the 3600 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree burglary on the 3900 block of Abbott Avenue North.

- Possession of a schedule five substance, obstruction of the legal process, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, failure to stop at a stop sign, violation of open bottle law, and possession/sale of marijuana near the intersection of Lakeland and 36th avenues north.

- Third-degree burglary and theft on the 3900 block of Abbott Avenue North.

Aug. 13 - Fourth-degree burglary, fleeing a police officer and tampering with a motor vehicle near the intersection of 43rd Avenue North and Lake Road.

Aug. 15 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, failure to provide proof insurance, parking/stopping on a crosswalk and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.

- Fleeing a police officer, false name given to an officer, driving after revocation, careless driving, obstruction of the legal process and warrant arrest on the 3800 block of Railroad Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Second-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving after cancellation and speeding near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 39th Avenue North.

