Included in the department’s Aug. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 23 - Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 45th and Bryant avenues north and near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 4200 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of drugs on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Aug. 24 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and improper passing of authorized vehicle on the 4300 block of County Road 81.
- Failure to stop for collision, failure to provide insurance and driving after revocation near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.
- Third-degree driving under the influence on the 2900 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Aug. 25 - First-degree damage to property and theft on the 4100 block of Lake Drive.
Aug. 26 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, refusal of a chemical test and speeding near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.
Aug. 27 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 45th Avenue North and Osseo Road.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 100 and Duluth Street.
- First-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
Aug. 29 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding and driving after license suspension near the intersection of Douglas Drive and 43rd Avenues North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 4100 block of Quail Avenue North.
