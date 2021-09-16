Included in the department’s Aug. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 23 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 45th and Bryant avenues north and near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 3700 block of County Road 81.
- Fifth-degree procure drugs by fraud or deceit on the 4100 block of Lakeland Drive.
Aug. 24 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 56th Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and passing an authorized vehicle on the 4300 block of County Road 81.
- Failure to stop for a collision, failure to provide proof of insurance and driving after revocation near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.
Aug. 25 - First-degree damage to property and theft on the 4100 block of Lake Drive.
Aug. 26 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.
Aug. 27 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 45th Avenue North and Osseo Road.
- First-degree damage to property on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
Aug. 29 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding and driving after suspension near the intersection of Douglas Drive and 43rd avenues north.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4100 block of Quail Avenue North.
