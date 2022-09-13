Included in the department’s Aug. 22 to Sept. 4 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 22 - Second-degree burglary with possession of tools on the 4000 block West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Theft and disorderly conduct on the 4200 block West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, violation of driving restrictions, bypassing an ignition interlock system and possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Drew Avenue North.
Aug. 23 - Third-degree burglary on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Officer use of force (hands on) on the 3600 block of France Avenue.
- Third-degree burglary on the 3300 block of Beard Avenue North.
Aug. 24 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and false name given to an officer near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and BNSF Railroad Crossing.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Indiana Avenue North.
Aug. 25 - Assistance given to another agency and warrant arrest near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
- Theft on the 4500 block of Drew Avenue North.
Aug. 26 - Warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North and the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Theft and warrant arrest on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Theft near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and West Broadway.
Aug. 27 - First-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Careless driving, speeding and third-degree driving under the influence with refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of 36th and Halifax avenues north.
Aug. 28 - Driving after cancellation near the intersection of Zenith and 36th avenues north.
- Warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Assistance to another agency on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Aug. 29 - Driving under the influence with a refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 4400 block of Scott Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree burglary and theft on the 3600 block of Orchard Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Public harassment/restraining order on the 3800 block of 26th Avenue North.
- Carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- False report of a crime on the 3900 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Aug. 31 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3900 block of Quail Avenue North and the 4600 block of Ewing Avenue North.
- Trespassing and warrant arrest on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Sept. 1 - Warrant arrest on the 3800 block of West Broadway and the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3200 block of Indiana Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Sept. 2 - Warrant arrest on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon near the intersection of 41 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 4000 block of Lake Road, and two instances on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 3900 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Failure to yield right of way, traffic crash with property damage and warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.
Sept. 4 - Stopping, standing or parking on a highway, second-degree driving under the influence and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
- Stole property from a precious metal or scrap metal dealer on the 3700 block of Beard Avenue North.
- Third-degree assault on the 3400 block of Halifax Avenue North.
