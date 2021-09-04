Included in the department’s Aug. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:

Aug. 16 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, illegal windshield and possession of a firearm or ammunition as a user of a controlled substance on the 4100 block of Lakeview Avenue North.

Aug. 17 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.

- Theft by swindle on the 3600 block of Lowry Avenue North.

- Violation of a no-contact order, possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction and warrant arrest on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3900 block of Halifax Avenue North.

Aug. 18 - Fifth-degree assault on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Aug. 19 - Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, seat belt violation, introduction of contraband into a jail, driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of West Broadway and Penn Avenue North.

Aug. 21 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 29th and Thomas avenues north.

Aug. 22 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Bass Lake Road and Winnetka Avenue North.

- Speeding and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

