Included in the department’s Aug. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 15 - Disorderly conduct on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway and the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
- First-degree damage to property and disorderly conduct on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
- Disorderly conduct and warrant arrest on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Parking violation, abandoned motor vehicle and registration violation on the 3900 block of 37th Avenue North.
Aug. 16 - Vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Orchard Avenue North.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 3800 block of Orchard Avenue North.
- Card fraud on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Theft, receiving stolen property and third-degree burglary near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lake Road.
- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway and the 3200 block of France Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious punishment of a child and threats of violence on the 3500 block of Beard Avenue North.
Aug. 17 - Violation of a restraining order on the 4000 block of France Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest on the 3800 block of Regent Avenue North.
Aug. 18 - Speeding and driving after cancellation near the intersection of 42nd and Zane avenues north.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 4200 block of Lake Road.
- Second-degree burglary on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Theft and first-degree damage to property on the 4100 block of Regent Avenue North.
- Reckless driving and fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 3700 block of Crystal Lake Boulevard.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Aug. 19 - Careless driving, speeding, improper display of license plates, third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lake Road.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property near the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after suspension and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
Aug. 20 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after suspension and warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3700 block of Lee Avenue North.
- Receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and warrant arrest near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway.
Aug. 21 - Theft on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 3700 block of Lee Avenue North.
