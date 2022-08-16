Included in the department’s Aug. 1 to 7 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 1 - Failure to stop for a collision, reckless driving and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Counterfeiting currency on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.
Aug. 2 - Disturbing the peace, obstruction of the legal process, interfering with an officer, disorderly conduct and ordinance violation on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
Aug. 3 - Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Lake Drive and France Avenue North.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3900 block of 37th Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
Aug. 4 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 4100 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Scam or swindle on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and West Broadway.
Aug. 5 - Two instances of theft on the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- Theft and card fraud on the 4500 block of Abbott Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Aug. 6 - Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of Quail Avenue North.
Aug. 7 - Animal at large near the intersection of 31st and France avenues north.
