Included in the department’s April 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
April 5 - False name given to an officer and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Highway 100 ad 36th Avenue North.
- Identity theft on the 3300 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Possession of controlled substance on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
April 6 - Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Interfering with a police officer, fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and nuisance on the 3800 block of West Broadway Avenue North.
- Third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of France Avenue North and Lake Drive.
- Fifth-degree assault and first-degree damage to property on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, possession of ammunition with a previous felony conviction, third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation, uninsured vehicle, failure to stop in involved crash and fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4300 block of Indiana Avenue North.
April 9 - Fifth-degree sale of a controlled substance and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Zenith Avenue North and Glenwood Parkway.
April 10 - Second-degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree misdemeanor assault and driving after suspension near the intersection of Lowry Avenue North and County Road 81.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of driving restriction near the intersection of Highway 100 and 42nd Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree damage to property on the 3600 block of Quail Avenue North.
April 11 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 4400 block of Memorial Parkway.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.
