Included in the department’s April 4 to 10 reports were these incidents:
April 4 - Third-degree burglary on the 4300 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Assistance given to another agency on the 3700 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and possession of hypodermic needles and drug paraphernalia on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
April 5 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation, careless driving and violation of drivers license restrictions on the 3400 block of County Road 81.
April 6 - Harassment on the 4700 block of 41st Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of Drew Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
April 7 - Third-degree burglary on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property near the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North.
April 8 - Recovered motor vehicle on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree driving under the influence and failure to stop on the 4100 block of Halifax Avenue North.
April 9 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, underage drinking and driving, driving after suspension and careless driving near the intersection of Douglas Drive North and 42nd Avenue North.
- Second-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and failure to stop on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4200 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
April 10 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, careless driving and second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 36th and Noble avenues north.
April 4 - Lost or missing person on the 6100 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
- Possession of a firearm with a previous felony on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue North.
April 5 - Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 3900 block of Golden Valley Road.
April 6 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Duluth Street and Lilac Drive North.
April 7 - Vehicle theft on the 2400 block of Nevada Avenue North.
April 8 - Driving after revocation on the 7800 block of Medicine Lake Road.
- Careless driving, interference with an officer and improper display of vehicle lights near the intersection of Highway 169 and Excelsior Boulevard.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 600 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 800 block of Mendelssohn Avenue North.
April 9 - Animal bite on the 1800 block of Aquila Avenue North.
- Theft on the 6100 block of Saint Croix Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 600 block of Boone Avenue North.
April 10 - Theft on the 5600 block of Laurel Avenue.
April 5 - Auto theft on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
April 6 - Theft at Robbinsdale Cooper High School on the 8200 block of 47th Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 7600 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.
April 7 - Fraud on the 3900 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a business on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
April 8 - Theft from a vehicle on the 8100 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Disturbance at a residence on the 3900 block of Wisconsin Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 3600 block of Maryland Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 5500 block of Zealand Avenue North.
- Fraud on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Theft at a business on the 9400 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft at a residence on the 7900 block of 37th Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 7300 block of Bass Lake Road.
April 9 - Theft at a business on the 7200 block of Bass Lake Road.
- Disturbance on the 8000 block of Bass Lake Road.
April 10 - Disturbance at a business on the 4200 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
April 11 - Damage to property on the 4500 block of Winnetka Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 4300 block of Rhode Island Avenue.
- Theft from vehicle on the 4300 block of Quebec Avenue North.
- Theft on the 7100 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Disturbance on the 3800 block of Boone Avenue North.
April 5 - Theft and warrant arrest on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.
- Theft near the corner of 32nd Avenue and Xylon Avenue North.
April 6 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4900 block of West Broadway.
- Receiving stolen property and warrant arrest near the corner of Hanson Court North and West Broadway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle and financial transaction card fraud on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Financial transaction card fraud on the 4800 block of Xenia Avenue North.
April 7 - Theft on the 3200 block of Douglas Drive North.
April 8 - Third-degree damage to property and theft of a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Willow Bend.
- Theft on the 3200 block of Xenia Avenue North.
April 9 - Fourth-degree driving while impaired, third-degree driving while impaired and driving without a valid license near the corner of West Broadway Avenue and Welcome Avenue.
- Vehicle property damage near the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.
- Counterfeiting of currency, using or possessing, on the 6800 block of 56th Avenue North.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and driving without a valid license near the corner of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North.
April 10 - Warrant arrest near the corner of West Broadway Avenue and 55th Avenue North.
April 11 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Halifax Avenue North.
- Warrant arrest near the corner of 27th Avenue North and Douglas Drive North.
- Theft on the 5500 block of Douglas Drive North.
