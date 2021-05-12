Included in the department’s April 29 to May 5 reports were these incidents:

April 29 - Trespassing on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

- Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

April 30 - Third-degree damage to property, third-degree burglary and theft on the 4200 block of 45th Avenue North.

May 1 - Outstanding warrant arrest on the 3900 block of West Broadway.

- Third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of 40 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Theft on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 2600 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Threats of violence with a reckless disregard for risk on the 2600 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Possession of controlled substance, uninsured vehicle, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension and outstanding warrant arrest on the 400 block of Xerxes Avenue North.

May 3 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3800 block of County Road 81.

- Tampering with a motor vehicle and lurking on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

May 4 - Trespassing on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

