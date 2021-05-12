Included in the department’s April 29 to May 5 reports were these incidents:
April 29 - Trespassing on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Driving after revocation and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.
April 30 - Third-degree damage to property, third-degree burglary and theft on the 4200 block of 45th Avenue North.
May 1 - Outstanding warrant arrest on the 3900 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of 40 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Theft on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 2600 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Threats of violence with a reckless disregard for risk on the 2600 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Possession of controlled substance, uninsured vehicle, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving after suspension and outstanding warrant arrest on the 400 block of Xerxes Avenue North.
May 3 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3800 block of County Road 81.
- Tampering with a motor vehicle and lurking on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
May 4 - Trespassing on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.