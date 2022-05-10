Included in the department’s April 25 to May 1 reports were these incidents:

April 25 - First-degree damage to property on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and theft on the 3300 block of Halifax Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 3900 block of Crystal Lake Boulevard.

April 26 - Traffic hit and run, bypassing ignition interlock and violation of drivers license restrictions near the intersection of France Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of 37th and Halifax avenues north.

- Theft, fleeing an officer and warrant arrest on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Card fraud on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

April 28 - Theft on the 3800 block of Major Avenue North.

April 30 - Mail theft on the 3800 block of Major Avenue North.

May 1 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence and impeding traffic (driving at slow speed) near the intersection of Lake Drive and Lakeview Avenue North.

