Included in the department’s April 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
April 24 - Nuisance on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
Included in the department’s April 24 to 30 reports were these incidents:
April 24 - Nuisance on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Marijuana in a motor vehicle, sale of marijuana, violation of open bottle law, and carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place under the influence on the 4400 block of 36th Avenue North.
April 25 - Third-degree damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
April 26 - Third-degree damage to property on the 4100 block of Zane Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property on the 4100 block of Xenia Avenue North.
- Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
April 27 - Obstruction of the legal process, trespassing, and refusing to depart on the 3900 West Broadway.
- Theft, identity theft, and electronic identity theft on the 4100 block of Lakeview Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
April 28- Theft on the 3600 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
April 29 - Parking for over four hours between 12 a.m. and 8 a.m. or more than six consecutive hours at any time, abandoning vehicle on property without consent of property owner, failure to park parallel to curb, and lack of proper vehicle registration, permit, or plates on the 4500 block of Ewing Avenue North.
-Vehicle theft at the 4000 block of Lake Road
-Animal at large at the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North
April 30 - Fifth degree possession of cannibus, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving, speeding, driving while impaired with schedule I or II drugs, and refusing to submit to chemical test around Lake Drive and Indiana Avenue North
-Fourth degree driving while impaired by alcohol near Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North
-Theft by swindle at the 4600 block of Lake Drive
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.