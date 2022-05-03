Included in the department’s April 18 to 24 reports were these incidents:
April 18 - Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 4200 block of 40th Avenue North.
- Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of 39th and Hubbard avenues north.
- Warrant arrest, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, fourth-degree assault of an officer, ordinance violation and interference with an officer on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree assault, theft, and brawling/fighting on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
April 19 - Third-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 4600 block of County Road 81.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon causing substantial bodily harm on the 4100 block of Lake Road.
- Receiving stolen property on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 3500 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
April 20 - Theft on the 4100 block of 46th Avenue North.
- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 54th and Boone avenues north.
April 21 - First-degree damage to property, warrant arrest and false name given to an officer on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3700 block of Crystal Lake Boulevard.
- Failure to provide proof of insurance, driving after suspension, failure to obey traffic control device and traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
April 23 - Third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test, driving after revocation and traffic crash with property damage on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
April 24 - Tampering with a motor vehicle, false name given to an officer and recovered motor vehicle on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and theft on the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
