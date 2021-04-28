Included in the department’s April 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:
April 12 - Financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult on the 3300 block of Beard Avenue North.
- Identity theft on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
April 13 - Second-degree aggravated robbery on the 3500 block of Grimes Avenue North.
- Trespassing on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
April 14 - Theft on the 4100 block of Lake Drive.
April 16 - Violation of a no-contact order on the 4200 block of West Broadway.
April 17 - Vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
April 18 - Fourth-degree assault of a vulnerable adult on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
