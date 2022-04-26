Included in the department’s April 11 to 17 reports were these incidents:
April 11 - Possession of a firearm/ammunition with a previous felony conviction, carrying a pistol under the influence, criminal vehicular operation with substantial bodily harm, fleeing a police officer, second-degree driving under the influence, failure to provide proof of insurance, speeding and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.
- Third-degree damage to property on the 3300 block of France Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4200 block of Lilac Drive North.
- Theft on the 4400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
April 12 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.
April 13 - Uninsured driving and failure to stop near the intersection of Grimes and 36th avenues north.
April 14 - Carrying a pistol without a permit and warrant arrest on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
April 15 - Warrant arrest, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, interference with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of West Broadway and France Avenue North.
- Assistance to another agency on the 6000 block of 42nd Avenue North.
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 3600 block of West Broadway.
April 16 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation and warrant arrest near the intersection of 41 1/2 and Regent avenues north.
- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Officer use of force on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.
- Assistance to another agency on the 3800 block of Regent Avenue North.
April 17 - Fourth-degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, driving after revocation, interference with an officer and violation of open bottle law near the intersection of West Broadway and 40th Avenue North.
