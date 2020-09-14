Included in the department’s Sept. 3 to 9 reports were these incidents:
Sept. 3 - Traffic crash with injury to a pedestrian near the intersection of West Broadway and 42nd Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of Lake Curve and Shoreline Drive.
Sept. 5 - Domestic assault on the 3700 block of Major Avenue North.
Sept. 7 - Theft on the 3900 block of Perry Avenue North.
- Fugitive from justice from another state located on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 63rd and Zane avenues north in Brooklyn Park.
Sept. 8 - Driving under the influence near the intersection of Northbound County Road 81 and Highway 100.
- Trespassing on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Included in the department’s Sept. 3 to 9 reports were these arrests:
Sept. 5 - A 41-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for domestic assault on the 3500 block of Indiana Avenue North.
Sept. 6 - A 20-year-old Robbinsdale woman was arrested for driving under the influence, driving after suspension, underage drinking and driving, speeding, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Indiana Avenue and Lilac Drive North.
Sept. 7 - An 18-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for reckless driving, fourth-degree driving under the influence, possessing an open bottle and underage drinking and driving near the intersection of Railroad and 42nd avenues north.
- A 37-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence on the 6200 block of Regent Avenue North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.