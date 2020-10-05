Included in the department’s Sept. 10 to 30 reports were these incidents:

Sept. 10 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 35th and Kyle avenues north in Crystal.

- Misdemeanor assault on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- First-degree assault near the intersection of Adair and 42nd avenues north in Crystal.

Sept. 11 - Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Unity and 45th avenues north.

Sept. 12 - Fugitive from justice located on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3600 block of Regent Avenue North.

- Reckless driving near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

Sept. 14 - Domestic on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Vandalism on the 5100 block of 38th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

Sept. 15 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

Sept. 16 - Theft on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

Sept. 17 - Receiving stolen property near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and Meridian Drive.

- Theft on the 4000 block of Shoreline Drive and the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Domestic on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Sept. 18 - Disorderly conduct on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.

- Theft on the 3500 block of France Avenue North and the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Sept. 19 - First-degree aggravated robbery on the 5900 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Sept. 20 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 45th Avenue North and Victory Memorial Drive.

Sept. 21 - Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

Sept. 22 - Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 4400 block of Beard Avenue North.

- Possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of France Avenue North and Natureview Circle.

Sept. 23 - Possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of France and 36th Avenues North.

Sept. 26 - Third-degree burglary on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

- Fourth-degree burglary on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

Sept. 27- Felony domestic assault on the 3300 block of France Avenue North.

Sept. 28 - Third-degree damage to property on the 4400 block of Shoreview Road.

Sept. 29 - Simple robbery near the intersection of 34th and Grimes avenues north.

Included in the department’s Sept. 10 to 30 reports were these arrests:

Sept. 11 - A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without a valid license, fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana, possession or sale of a small amount of marijuana and improper vehicle lighting near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

Sept. 12 - A 44-year-old Crystal woman was arrested for speeding and second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Osseo Road and Victory Memorial Drive.

Sept 18 - A 21-year-old Delano woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of 36th and Vincent avenues north.

Sept . 21 - A 53-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North in Crystal.

Sept. 24 - A 29-year-old Jacksonville, Florida, woman was arrested for receiving stolen property near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.

Sept. 25 - A 27-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for speeding, fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of Lowry and Indiana avenues north.

- A 22-year-old Home Beach Gardens, Florida, woman was arrested for receiving stolen property on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Sept. 27 - A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for speeding and third-degree driving under the influence on the 3700 block of County Road 81.

Sept. 29 - A 35-year-old Waverly man was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property on the 4200 block of Chowen Avenue North.

