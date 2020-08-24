Included in the department’s reports for Aug. 6 to 12 were these incidents:
Aug. 6 - Thefts along the 4000 and 4100 blocks of West Broadway and the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Robbery along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Aug. 7 - Robbery along the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
- Fifth-degree drug sale along the 3700 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Aug. 9 - Fleeing an officer in a vehicle near the intersection of Oakdale and Abbott avenues north.
- Recovered motor vehicle along the 3700 block of West Broadway.
- Property damage near West Broadway and 39th Avenue North.
Aug. 10 - Domestic assault along the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.
Aug. 12 - First-degree damage to property along the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Included in the department’s arrest reports for Aug. 6 to 12 were these incidents:
Aug. 6 - A 39-year-old St. Francis man was arrested for fleeing an officer in a vehicle and possession of stolen property near the intersection of 43rd and Unity avenues north.
- A 36-year-old Robbinsdale woman was arrested for gross misdemeanor driving while impaired, failure to stop for stop sign and child endangerment along Memorial Parkway.
Aug. 8 - A 27-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for gross misdemeanor driving while impaired, driving after revocation and speeding along County Road 81.
Aug. 10 - A 44-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for drug possession, driving while impaired, careless driving and violation of instructional permit along the 3900 block of West Broadway.
