Included in the department’s Aug. 13 to 19 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 13 - Harrassment on the 2700 block of France Avenue North.
- Possessing/receiving stolen property on the 3600 block of Beard Avenue North.
Aug. 14 - Mental health call on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Violation of a restraining order on the 4500 block of Lake Drive.
Aug. 15 - Theft on the 3100 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- First-degree damage to property near the intersection of 39 1/2 and Hubbard avenues north.
Aug. 16 - Theft on the 3800 block of Abbott Avenue North, the 3900 block of Zenith Avenue North and the 5300 block of 45th Avenue North.
- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Aug. 16 - Assault on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
- Two instances of theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Aug. 17 - First-degree damage to property on the 3000 block of Zenith Avenue North.
- Possessing/receiving stolen property near the intersection of Lake Drive and Drew Avenue North.
Aug. 18 - Third-degree burglary on the 4400 block of York Avenue North.
Aug. 19 - Assault-strangulation on the 3100 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Aug. 13 to 19 reports were these arrests:
Aug. 13 - A 47-year-old St. Louis Park woman was arrested for driving after revocation and third-degree driving under the influence on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Aug. 14 - A 59-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for third-degree aggravated assault on the 3900 block of West Broadway.
Aug. 15 - A 37-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and failing to drive with headlights on the 3300 block of Beard Avenue North.
- A 27-year-old Thornton man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence on the 2900 block of Drew Avenue North.
- A 29-year-old West St. Paul man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of cocaine, speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of 37th and Major Avenue North.
- A 23-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving after revocation and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of 39 1/2 and Hubbard avenues north.
Aug. 17 - A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for being a fugitive from justice in another state and fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV drug near the intersection of 42nd and Adair avenues north.
Aug. 19 - A 28-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for fleeing a police officer not in a vehicle and fifth-degree possession of heroin on the 3800 block of Noble Avenue North.
