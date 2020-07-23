Included in the department’s July 8 to 15 reports were these incidents:

July 9- Motor vehicle theft on the 3400 block of France Avenue North.

July 11- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 29th Avenue North and West Broadway in Minneapolis.

-Recovered property on the 4700 block of Xerxes Avenue North in Minneapolis.

July 12- Two instances of a medical response on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

-Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

July 13- First-degree burglary on the 3800 block of Abbott Avenue North.

-Two instances of a medical response on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North and the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

-Theft on the 5000 block of 42nd Avenue North.

July 14-Fourth-degree intentional criminal damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

-Endangerment of a dog or cat in a motor vehicle on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Included in the department’s July 8 to 15 reports were these arrests:

July 9-A 25-year-old Golden Valley man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence, one aggravating factor on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

-A 24-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for assault, obstructing the legal process, and having an outstanding warrant on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

July 10- A 23-year-old Champlin man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant near the intersection of 40 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.

-A 34-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation, and fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.

-A 49-year-old Anoka man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.

July 11-A 39-year-old Robbinsdale woman was arrested for driving after revocation, and second-degree driving under the influence (two or more aggravating factors) on the 3800 block of West Broadway Avenue North.

July 13-A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, fifth-degree possession of heroin, speeding, and possessing a hypodermic syringe or needle on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.

