Included in the department’s July 30 to Aug. 5 reports were these incidents:
Aug. 1 - Strong-arm robbery on the 3400 block of West Broadway.
- Carjacking robbery on the 3600 block of Quail Avenue North.
Aug. 2 - Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 South and Glenwood Avenue.
Aug. 4 - Two instances of theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Motor vehicle theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
- Sick/injured animal on the 4300 block of Grimes Avenue North.
Included in the department’s July 30 to Aug. 5 reports were these arrests:
Aug. 1 - A 34-year-old Crystal woman was arrested for first-degree driving under the influence, failing to abide by drivers license restrictions, driving without headlights and bypassing an ignition interlock system near the intersection of 42nd and Xerxes avenues north.
- A 47-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and possessing ammunition of a firearm with a previous felony conviction.
- A 21-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, having an uninsured vehicle, driving under the influence, driving without a valid license and careless driving near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and 40th Avenue North.
Aug. 2 - A 33-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for carrying a weapon while under the influence and without a permit, fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of Noble and 39th avenues north.
- A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving under suspension and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of West Broadway and Theodore Wirth Parkway.
Aug. 3 - A 27-year-old Crystal man was arrested for carrying a weapon without a permit and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
Aug. 5 - A 30-year-ol Minneapolis man was arrested for fleeing a police officer with and without a motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving after revocation on the 4100 block of County Road 81.
