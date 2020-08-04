Included in the department’s July 23 to 30 reports were these incidents:

July 25-Two instances of theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

July 26-Third-degree burglary on the 2900 block of York Avenue North.

July 27-Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lake Drive and Chowen Avenue North.

-Medical call on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

July 29-False name given to a police officer near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Victory Memorial Parkway.

Included in the department’s July 23 to 30 reports were these arrests:

July 25-A 30-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence (two or more aggravating factors), speeding, driving after revocation, having an outstanding warrant, and fourth-degree possession of a hallucinogen near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.

July 26-A 39-year-old Robbinsdale woman was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence (two or more aggravating factors) near the intersection of Grimes and 36th avenues north.

-A 43-year-old Ironton man was arrested for giving a false name to a police officer, having an outstanding warrant, and driving after cancellation near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

Tags

Load comments