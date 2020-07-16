Included in the department’s July 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
July 3- Warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and Orchard avenues north.
July 4- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
July 7- Theft on the 3700 block of Perry Avenue North.
Included in the department’s July 2 to 8 reports were these arrests:
July 3- A 42-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.
July 6- A 25-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for assault on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
