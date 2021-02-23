Included in the department’s Feb. 8 to 14 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 8 - Vehicle theft on the 3300 block of McNair Drive.

-Fourth-degree damage to property on the 3900 block of Lake Drive.

Feb. 9 - Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, outstanding warrant arrest and motor vehicle property damage on the 3600 block of Grimes Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree burglary on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Assistance to another agency on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

- Damage to squad on the 5300 block of 36th Avenue North.

Feb. 10 - Vehicle theft on the 4400 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- First-degree burglary and assault on the 4100 block of Lake Road.

- Traffic crash with injury near the intersection of Abbott Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Lost or missing person on the 4300 block of Toledo Avenue North.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

Feb. 11 - Third-degree assault on the 4000 block of Quail Avenue North.

- Traffic hit and run and driving after suspension near the intersection of Lake Drive and County Road 81.

Feb. 12 - Uninsured vehicle, driving after suspension and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Halifax Avenue North.

Feb. 13 - Fleeing a police officer and third-degree driving under the influence on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Feb. 14 - Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments