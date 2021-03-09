Included in the department’s Feb. 22 to 28 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 22 - Vehicle theft on the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North and the 3900 block of Quail Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Feb. 23 - Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4400 block of Robin Avenue North.

- Use of drugs to injure or facilitate crime on the 4600 block of Chowen Avenue North.

Feb. 24 - Third-degree assault with substantial bodily harm on the 4400 block of Shoreview Road.

- Vehicle theft on the 3600 block of Abbott Avenue North.

- Careless driving and failure to stop near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Memorial Parkway.

Feb. 25 - Possession of ammunition or a firearm with a previous felony conviction, location of a fugitive from justice and fifth-degree sale of a controlled substance mixture near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.

Feb. 26 - Fleeing a police officer in and out of a motor vehicle near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and failure to stop on the 3200 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

Feb. 27 - Fourth-degree arson (sets fire to multiple unit residential or public building) on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Third-degree damage to property on the 4500 block of West Broadway.

- Second-degree driving under the influence on the 4200 block of Drew Avenue North.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and speeding on the 4000 block of County Road 81.

- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after cancellation near intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

Feb. 28 - Third-degree possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin on the 4000 block of BNSF Railroad.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 36th and Xerxes avenues north.

- Third-degree possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin near the intersection of Zenith and 40th avenues north.

- Theft and violation of a no-contact order on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.

- Fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding on the 4600 block of County Road 81.

