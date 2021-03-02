Included in the department’s Feb. 15 to 21 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 15 - Card fraud on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

- Theft on the 4400 block of 40th Avenue North.

- Animal complaint and impound near the intersection of 54th and Toledo avenues north.

- Fourth-degree intentional damage to property on the 4100 block of Lake Road.

Feb. 16 - Fourth-degree intentional damage to property and trespassing on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

- Identity theft on the 3200 block of Franc Avenue North.

Feb. 17 - Kidnapping (intent to terrorize or commit great bodily harm) on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3600 block of France Avenue North.

Feb. 18 - Fifth-degree sale of a schedule IV controlled substance mixture and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of 29th Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Receiving stolen property, outstanding warrant arrest and fifth-degree possession of marijuana near the intersection of 39th Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Theft on the 3300 block of Meridian Drive.

Feb. 19 - Receiving stolen property, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and driving after suspension near the intersection of 39th Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Receiving stolen property near the intersection of Abbott Avenue North and County Road 81.

- Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and improper vehicle light near the intersection of 41 1/2 Avenue North and West Broadway.

- Third-degree driving under the influence and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 3900 block of Noble Avenue North.

Feb. 21 - Fleeing a police officer and outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of 36th and Colorado avenues north.

- Vehicle theft on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments